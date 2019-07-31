The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests marked the start of wildfire season last Friday, July 26, with an effort to counter the eruption of a lightning-caused burn six miles east of the Powell Ranger Station, near where Crab Creek meets Colt Killed Creek in the deep woods.
As of Monday morning, July 29, the fire had burned 47 acres in subalpine fir, lodgepole pine, Engleman spruce and brush. It had presented no risk to communities; on Monday, the local forests’ incident management team took charge of the suppression effort, detailed online at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6467.
“After closely evaluating excellent efforts by the responding smokejumpers and aircraft, and considering the probability for success of the long-term work required to fully extinguish this fire, the decision was made on Saturday, July 27, to disengage from direct suppression tactics on the fire,” the IMT noted. “Fire managers will revert to indirect suppression tactics using trails and roads and natural features such as ridges and streams as fire lines. This will limit exposure and risk to firefighters and provide for greater probability of success of containment. The fire spread has been checked and will play a role in giving time for the indirect tactics to be carried out.”
A lightning-caused wildfire was reported July 1 in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. Known as the Barren Hill Fire. As of July 29, this one is thought to have burned a total of 351 acres in Ponderosa pine, Douglas fir and brush.
