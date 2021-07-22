Firefighters stand alert to respond to new starts and continue suppression actions on existing fires that threaten high value resources such as communities, infrastructure, communication sites and transportation networks. Resources are being shared between the U.S. Forest Service, Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Lands, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Bureau of Land Management, and Incident Management Teams for a unified wildfire response. “Firefighting is a very fluid environment, and conditions can change quickly. We are working with the resources that we have and engaging in suppression actions that have the highest probability of success and where the values at risk are the highest,” said Barry Ruklic, Deputy Fire Staff for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
The combined forests issued a new closure order on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District for the area surrounding the Storm Fire. The purpose of the area closure is to provide for public safety due to the potential for fire growth. Details about the closure can be found on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website.
The public is urged to remain vigilant and adhere to Stage II Fire Restrictions. While many of the current fires have resulted from lightning strikes, some have been human caused, such as vehicle fires. Now is the time to redouble your efforts and make sure that your vehicles, trailers, and motorized equipment are in good working order.
Red River Ranger District (208-842-2245)
The Lynx Fire (152 acres 23 miles east of Elk City) firefighters have established structure protection at an outfitter camp and bridge, and a Type 1 Wildland Fire Module and infrared mapping have been ordered.
A Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team is managing the Dixie and the Jumbo Fires, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. An area closure order is in effect and further information is online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608.
Lochsa Ranger District (208-926-4274)
The Snow Creek Fire (600 acres 15 miles east-northeast of Kamiah) showed little growth July 20. There are 2 Interagency Hotshot Crews, 3 Engines, 2 Wildland Fire Modules, 2 Heavy Equipment Taskforces, 3 Initial Attack Modules, and 10 overhead assigned to the fire. Crews continue to secure firelines on the south and west sides of the fire and are scouting the El Dorado Creek drainage for fireline construction on the north and west flanks. The primary incident objective is to reduce the impacts of the fire on private lands including the Elk Ridge subdivision. Closure orders remain in effect for this fire.
The Weitas Butte Fire (1 acre one mile north of Weitas Butte Lookout) ground resources are assessing the lookout for structure protection needs and some road and trail closures may be implemented as a safety precaution for both firefighters and the public.
The Bald Mountain (110 acres), Rocky 2 (35 acres), and Greenside Butte Fires (208 acres) are burning in remote or wilderness areas. These fires are being monitored and are unstaffed. Closure orders are in effect for these fires.
Powell Ranger District (208-494-1661)
The Storm Creek Fire (3,522 acres 9 miles southeast of Powell) has a 10-person Wildland Fire Module assigned to it. Structure protection and site preparation work on the Colt Killed pack bridge is complete. Ground resources are continuing to improve access to infrastructure and implement structure protection measures for Elk Summit Guard Station.
The Army Mule (600 acres), Lonesome (170 acres), Monroe Lake (161 acres), Ashpile Peak (2 acres), and Prophyry Fires (75 acres) are burning in remote or wilderness areas. These fires are being monitored and are unstaffed.
The BM Hill, Shotgun, and Boulder Creek Fires are being managed under the Granite Pass Complex. Granite Pass Complex information is online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7653/. Closure orders are in effect for these fires.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fire Information hotline is 208-494-1661. This line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for general forest closure questions and general fire information questions. More specific question on fires managed by the incident management teams will be directed to call that specific fire’s information number. The public may also call their local Ranger District Office for closure information.
Official forest closure orders are in effect for multiple fires. These are online at https://bit.ly/3By33X5.
Temporary flight restrictions are in place over fire areas for the safety of the public and aerial firefighting resources. These restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). Remember, “If you fly, we can’t.”
Continue to check for updated information on emerging fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo), on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
