Formal charges are pending against a former Grangeville resident under investigation for a local grand theft charge.
Rebecca Warden, 44, of Ellensburg, Wash., was arrested last week on the felony charge. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), on Jan. 13, a warrant was issued for grand theft by Idaho County District Court. Idaho County detectives had been investigating a reported case of embezzlement at a local Grangeville business and at the conclusion, requested a warrant be issued.
