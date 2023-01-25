Formal charges are pending against a former Grangeville resident under investigation for a local grand theft charge.

Rebecca Warden, 44, of Ellensburg, Wash., was arrested last week on the felony charge. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), on Jan. 13, a warrant was issued for grand theft by Idaho County District Court. Idaho County detectives had been investigating a reported case of embezzlement at a local Grangeville business and at the conclusion, requested a warrant be issued.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments