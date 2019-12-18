LEWISTON – O’Melodi Whiteman, a senior majoring in graphic communications, designed the winning holiday card for Lewis-Clark State College that President Cynthia Pemberton will send out later this month.
Whiteman is a 2016 graduate of Grangeville High School.
“I enjoy being able to use my talents to create designs that are special and unique for everyone to enjoy,” Whiteman said. “I simply love what I do.”
LC State graphic communications students submitted designs for the President’s Office this holiday season. LC State faculty, staff and students voted on the submissions and picked Whiteman’s design as the winner.
President Pemberton plans to make the holiday card design competition an annual event.
Plans are also being developed for the holiday card to be sold through the campus print shop for anyone wanting the card for their holiday use. For details on how to purchase the cards, contact the Graphic Communications department at cpms@lcsc.edu or 208-792-2252.
As an inadvertent result of the competition, Whiteman will be working with the college’s marketing and communications office on a graphic design project related to a new branding rollout that will begin in January.
