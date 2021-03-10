Lori White photo

Lori White to be on Jeopardy show, March 10.

 Photo Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Lori White, a writer originally from Grangeville, Idaho, but currently residing in Mountain View, Calif., will compete on Jeopardy tonight, March 10. The show airs locally on KHQ-TV (NBC). Check local listings for times.

Jeopardy is in its 37th season in syndication, with a weekly audience of 24 million viewers.

For details, visit Jeopardy.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.