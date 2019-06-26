A court hearing is pending for a former Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy who was arrested last week on felony sex abuse charges.
Nicholas J. Harris, 33, was arrested June 21 in Fort Jones, Calif., by deputies with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
According to court records, Harris is charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16. The criminal complaint alleges Harris committed criminal acts with a minor in Idaho County in a series of incidents from September to November in 2016, and from December 2018 to January 2019.
According to ICSO, Harris’ arrest followed an investigation by Idaho State Police, which was brought in to handle the inquiry when the allegations were brought to the sheriff’s office.
Harris was placed on paid administrative leave on May 13 while the charges were being investigated. He had been employed with ICSO since May of 2016. His employment was terminated on June 21. Harris has been in California since his administrative leave.
“When officers who are sworn to protect and serve are accused of a crime, it has a significant impact on all of us,” said Sheriff Doug Giddings. “The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting every resident of this great county. I will not comment further on this case, as there is pending legal action.”
Idaho Deputy Attorney General Kristina Schindele has been appointed as special prosecuting attorney for Idaho County in the matter.
