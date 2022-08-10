Former Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Camron Killmar will be one of six Idahoans awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor this month. Recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public.
Medals will be awarded Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Idaho Capitol. Awards will also be bestowed upon three officers from the Boise Police Department, and one each from the Nampa and Caldwell police departments.
The Medal of Honor Commission met March 2 to consider this year’s nominations, all of which were made by Idaho law enforcement agencies. Killmar’s award is based on actions he took at the scene of a motor vehicle accident in May 2021.
“I nominated Deputy Camron for the Medal of Honor because his acts on this night went above and beyond the call of duty,” wrote Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer in his nomination of Killmar. “His actions were courageous and showed how much he dedicated to serving the public. This was an amazing effort by an excellent deputy.”
According to information from ICSO and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, on May 4, 2021, Killmar responded to a 1 a.m. report on U.S. Highway 12 of a vehicle upside down in the river. The section of the river where the vehicle was located was approximately 60 feet wide and was running high and fast. The vehicle was partially submerged in approximately 12 feet of water. Alone on the scene, he observed all the doors were still closed, so he jumped into the water and was able to open the driver’s side door. Killmar pulled the female driver from the vehicle, and upon observing no signs of life, began CPR. The Kooskia ambulance arrived and took over CPR. Deputy Killmar then went back into the water to look for others. There were no other people in the vehicle, but he did extricate a dog. Tragically, the driver did not survive her injuries.
“Through indomitable courage, complete disregard for his own safety, and profound concern for the safety of others, Deputy Camron Killmar showed great determination and bravery,” stated the citation for the award. “Deputy Camron Killmar’s extraordinary heroism and intrepidity, with danger to his own life above and beyond the call of duty, are in the highest traditions of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho law enforcement.”
Since the incident, Killmar left ICSO and purchased Gem Builder’s Supply in Cottonwood, where he currently resides.
The Idaho Legislature created the Idaho Medal of Honor in 2004 to generate statewide recognition for extraordinary acts of valor and heroism by Idaho firefighters and police. Emergency medical service (EMS) providers became eligible for the award in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.