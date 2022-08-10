Camron Killmar photo

Carmon Killmar.

 Contributed photo

Former Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Camron Killmar will be one of six Idahoans awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor this month. Recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public.

Medals will be awarded Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Idaho Capitol. Awards will also be bestowed upon three officers from the Boise Police Department, and one each from the Nampa and Caldwell police departments.

