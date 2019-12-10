GRANGEVILLE – A former Idaho County man will serve a minimum 10 years in prison, following his sentencing this week for felony sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Nicholas J. Harris, 34, pleaded guilty to one count in September. He admitted to sexually abusing an underage girl in December 2018 in Idaho County. He was initially accused of two additional counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 for alleged crimes that also took place in Idaho County. Harris admitted he committed various acts of sexual abuse against the same child in two states during a four-year period.
The two counts of lewd conduct were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
At a Monday, Dec. 9, hearing in District Court in Grangeville, Second Judicial District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice imposed a unified sentence of 15 years with 10 years fixed and five years indeterminate. He retained jurisdiction over the case for up to one year. Upon the completion of the retained jurisdiction program, the court will determine whether to grant Harris probation. The court ordered the defendant to pay court costs as well as a $5,000 civil fine to the victim. Harris will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Harris is a former Idaho County deputy sheriff. He was placed on paid administrative leave on May 13 while the charges were being investigated. He had been employed with ICSO since May of 2016. His employment was terminated on June 21. Harris has been in California since his administrative leave.
Deputy Attorney General Kristina Schindele in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The investigation was conducted by Idaho State Police.
(1) comment
Probation for this individual would be a horrible miscarriage of justice.
The judge, law enforcement and citizens of the Idaho County must be willing to both count and pay the costs of protecting the most vulnerable among us.
10 years is a fraction of the time the victim will have to deal with this.
Fred Stevens
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.