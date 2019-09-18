GRANGEVILLE – “Our coding department has gone from the ICD-9-CM in 2015, which has 13,000 diagnostic codes, to the ICD-10, which has 68,000 diagnostic codes,” Carri Forsman reported to the Syringa board of trustees, Aug. 27.
Forsman is the Syringa Revenue Cycle Director and provided a short presentation of some of the department she oversees.
“Coders talk in numbers – they have a phenomenal memory for codes and numbers,” she said.
Forsman also spoke about financial and counseling services personnel who provide patients with cost estimates prior to services, educate on financial obligations and payment options, assist with various forms, monitor accounts and assign accounts to collection agencies when necessary.
Claims workers are responsible for submitting claims to insurance, researching and appealing denied claims, answering patient inquiries and more.
“The admission team is one of the most important aspects because they are the first faces often seen at the hospital,” Forsman said. These employees greet, collect demographic and insurance information, verify insurance and obtain signed consent forms among other duties. They are available Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The entire revenue cycle team includes departments in registration, utilization review, coding and billing, financial counseling, payment posting and health information management.
In her monthly report, Forsman noted that price transparency continues to be a hot topic with anticipated changes coming in 2020. The proposed rule would require hospitals to post standard and negotiated rates from insurances for 300 “shoppable” services. Syringa currently has a list of charges for hospital services posted on its website, which became a requirement Jan. 1, 2019.
A $7,500 Wells Fargo grant will fund an onsite Hierarchal Condition Coding scheduled for Oct. 30.
