Area nonprofit agencies will receive more than $160,000 total in grant funding from awards recently made through the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. Overall, the foundation has approved a total $815,821 to promote health, wellness or disease prevention of persons within the foundation’s service area.

Within the North Central Idaho area, the following awards were made:

