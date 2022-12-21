Area nonprofit agencies will receive more than $160,000 total in grant funding from awards recently made through the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. Overall, the foundation has approved a total $815,821 to promote health, wellness or disease prevention of persons within the foundation’s service area.
Within the North Central Idaho area, the following awards were made:
• Nez Perce Tribe Health Authority (Nimiipuu Health), $55,720, Nimiipuu Health toxicology analysis capacity;
• Kamiah Food Bank, Inc., $70,000, 2022 equipment upgrade and food purchasing; and
• Clearwater Quick Response Unit Incorporated, $37,000, for purchase of a Lifepak 15 monitor.
According to the foundation, the grants are intended for requests up to $100,000, and priority is given to applicants that demonstrate a commitment to long-term vision and projects that have a close nexus to improving health, wellness, and disease prevention.
Idaho Trust Bank administers the foundation as its trustee. For information on the foundation or the grant process, go online at www.Lewisclarkhealth.org or contact Idaho Trust Bank at 208-664-6448.
