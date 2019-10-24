GRANGEVILLE -- An early morning structure fire at Pleasant Valley Apartments resulted in four residents being transported for medical treatment – one with burns – and an estimated 16 residents currently displaced from their units.
View of the initial response Thursday morning, Oct. 24, to a structure fire at the Pleasant Valley Apartments in Grangeville. This video does …
The American Red Cross and also a crisis action team have been activated to assist victims and to find them housing, according to Officer Phillip Graham, Grangeville Police Department. Residents in the wing where the fire took place were unable to enter the building to retrieve any items, at the current time.
Cause of the fire is under investigation. Patient status is currently unavailable.
Pleasant Valley Apartments is a single-level, 32-unit, subsidized housing complex at 220 North Myrtle Street.
The fire was called in Thursday morning, Oct. 24, at 6:26 a.m. with response from the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were on scene until 8:20 a.m.
According to Officer Graham, displaced residents were provided shelter from the morning’s cold at the adjacent Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation (GHR) facility. GHR staff also provided medical assistance in evaluating residents for possible injury, and administering oxygen to those suffering smoke inhalation.
“That was very helpful,” Graham said.
One of the affected residents, James Morris, said the alert from a fire detector was how he, and many in the building, was first aware of the incident.
“I didn’t know exactly what was going on when I heard the alarm,” Morris said. “I woke up, and I came out to see what was going on, and someone said the building was on fire. The hallway was all smoked out – it was very bad.” During his exit, Morris suffered some smoke inhalation, and he said he received oxygen treatment at GHR.
The Idaho County Free Press is continuing to follow more information this story for a follow-up in the coming week’s print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.