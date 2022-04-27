GOP voters will have four candidates to choose from in the upcoming May 17 Republican primary election for Dist. 7 Senator. Up for re-election is Carl Crabtree of Grangeville, and newcomers Cindy Carlson of Riggins, and Heather Rogers and Keith Stuffle, both of Lewiston.
The Idaho County Free Press solicited candidates for information to discuss their issues in this race, as well as relevant background.
Cindy Carlson
Carlson is running, she said, because her conservative voice is not being heard at the legislature, and also so following generations have a positive future.
“This is a very pivotal election and primary for conservatives,” she said, noting she fully supports the Idaho Republican Platform.
Carlson said she spent a week at the legislature and realized the true conservatives who are working hard in Idaho are being outvoted on key legislation.
“Our current senator votes as a liberal most of the time,” she said, “even though he communicates that he is for conservative values.”
Carlson has lived in Riggins for 42 years. She and her husband, Guy, have been married 40 years and raised four children, and they have seven grandchildren. The couple has partnered in several businesses for the last 36 years, together starting GMC Logging, Salmon River Helicopters and The RV Landing at Carlson Ranch. She is a past school board member of both former Joint School District 241 (Grangeville) and Salmon River JSD 243 in Riggins. The couple’s children have both attended public school and were home schooled. Carlson said her business experience combined with hard work, school board, and home school experience makes her a perfect candidate for the senate position at this time in the Idaho Legislature.
For constituents who want a change in how they are represented, Carlson said her issues are to stop critical race theory in schools, protect all freedoms, uphold parental values in schools, protect the dams and fisheries, protect life and to fix school funding.
Carlson said she is ready to work hard for Idaho as she has done in business and be the next Senator for District 7.
Carl Crabtree
“It is a privilege to serve the people of the area I grew up as your state senator,” Crabtree said. “This is where I have been proud to have worked and raised my family.” He noted his significant experience as a legislator, a difficult job requiring a variety of skills, and his goals of providing both a loud and effective voice for north Idaho.
In the legislature, Crabtree emphasized three areas he has worked on in the legislature, what he has accomplished and his plans going forward.
As vice chairman of the State Finance Committee, “the first of our area to ever serve in that capacity,” he has a strong influence on where the money is spent. “The legislature is charged with allocating your tax dollars. One or two votes can’t stop the spending, but where the money goes, can be managed and sent to our area by an effective legislator.” An example, significant money is being spent on broadband for internet, and with his work on the committee, he helps direct spending to the district, of which improvements have been made in local communities. More on this will be done in the near future, he said.
“Rural Idaho is being bypassed by urban schools in Idaho. We don’t have the tax base to fund schools through the levy system that urban schools have,” Crabtree said. He served as vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee and has worked to pass legislation removing insurance plans, kindergarten and other costs from property tax levies, and shifting them to state responsibility, as described in the Constitution.
“Education matters,” he said, “and we have to make significant changes, support parents, and prepare kids for productive American lives. I am in a position to help that happen.”
While serving as vice chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Crabtree said he cut the number of regulations in half.
“We need less complicated rules, regulations and laws,” he said. “Everything we produce in our area has to be hauled out of here on a truck. We don’t have the population to consume the timber, food and mining products we produce. Good roads are critical. I have sponsored the Idaho transportation budget each year I have been in the legislature. I channel as much of that money our way as possible. Projects like the Culdesac grade widening is another example of the work I do.”
Crabtree said he has handled many other issues during his service, including supporting Second Amendment rights, right to life legislation, and “the largest tax cuts in the history of our state.”
“I look forward to using the experience I have gained to have an even greater impact for you in Boise,” he said.
Heather Rogers
Heather Rogers did not respond to a request for information.
Keith Stuffle
“As an elected senator, my plan is to strengthen and practice the powers reserved to the state, which are police powers, public education, and intrastate commerce,” Stuffle said. “As a conservative, my goal will be to combat encroachment of federal powers on state sovereignty. My focus will be on exercising these constitutional and court-approved powers.”
He continued, “State powers have been greatly reduced by overreaching federal rules, regulation, and categorical grants. While avoiding legislating morality, Idaho has the right to determine how our citizens choose to live their lives. We need to stand against federal education mandates, and educate our children how we see fit. Finally, we need to protect and expand the ability to produce and provide for ourselves.”
Stuffle noted his background as, “a man of faith, husband, dad, teacher, coach, and community member. Voters will find me qualified if they want a community servant instead of a politician. I have spent my life serving and building local communities. I am an Idahoan, raised in North Central Idaho, represented the region as an international track and field athlete.”
On his issues of concern, Stuffle said, “... simply freedom to be their own person. The rise of federal and global influences may threaten the freedoms Idaho citizens hold dear. This is why we must emphasize, protect, and practice the powers reserved to the states.” He said the state must do better in educating and training youth, and that he would push to increase education choice and competition, reduce regulations, and increase career and technical educational pathways.
