Four vie for Distinguished Young Woman title

GRANGEVILLE – Four Grangeville High School young women will vie for the position of Distinguished Young Woman of the Camas Prairie this Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m., at GHS.
Kylie Cervantes, Alleyna Edmondson, Anna Wolfrum and Katrina Wolfrum, who all completed their junior years of high school last month, will compete for scholarship money in a variety of categories including interview, scholastic, physical fitness and talent.
“I hope everyone will come out and see these amazing young women and support the program,” said organizer Kim Johnson.
The current title holder of DYW is Rachel Stevens of Grangeville, a 2019 graduate of GHS.
Kylie Nichole Cervantes is the daughter of Chendo and Melinda Cervantes.
At school, she is a member of HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America), IDFY (Idaho Drug-Free Youth), basketball, cheerleading and had the lead in the school play this year. She has received awards for student of the month, Bulldog Pride award, perfect attendance and drama awards and an Idaho National Guard Award for Going Above and Beyond. She belongs to church girls activity group as well.
Cervantes helped organize the EMT conference and has also volunteered her time to help a veteran clean and do yard work and at the gun club.
In her spare time, she enjoys fishing, basketball, helping others and weight lifting. Fllowing graduation she plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College and go into the nursing. Her talent is a monologue.
Alleyna Truth Edmondson is the daughter of Seth Edmondson and Jennifer Edmondson. At school she is involved in soccer, tennis, FFA and basketball. She has lettered in tennis, soccer, basketball and FFA and has honors in English and math.
When she isn’t in school, Edmondson enjoys horse riding and training. She has completed close to 40 hours of community service through her 4-H membership.
Following graduation, Edmondson plans to attend the University of Idaho and eventually have a career as a police officer. Her talent is singing.
Anna Taylor Wolfrum is the daughter of Burt and Kim Wolfrum.
At school, Anna received her varsity letter from track and has been student of the month. She is a member of Lively Livestock 4-H Club and has received a variety of awards for mule shows. She enjoys horseback riding and reading.
Anna has been active in community service through raising funds for and supporting ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) as well as projects through her 4-H Club.
Following graduation, Anna plans to attend the U of I. Her talent is artwork.
Katrina Louise Wolfrum is the daughter of Burt and Kim Wolfrum.
She has been student of the month at Grangeville High School, won the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, has earned college credit for her pre-calculus class and has been active in 4-H.
She has provided community service through clean-up efforts at the Fairview Dumpster site several times, has been a volunteer for ARF and has cleaned donkey pens.
Katrina plans to attend the University of Idaho and become a chemical engineer. Her talent is poem reading.
To make donations to DYW of the Camas Prairie, find them on Facebook or contact Johnson at 208-750-6460.
