Four young ladies will vie for the position of Idaho County Fair Queen 2024. The new queen and court will be crowned at the Idaho County Fair Friday night, Aug. 18.
Candidates include Kinzley Adams of Grangeville, Chayla Christopher of Keuterville, Bailey Key of Cottonwood, and Lydia Stowell of Grangeville.
Adams is the 16-year-old daughter of Jeff and Trisha Adams. She is a junior at Grangeville High School and is involved in GHS basketball and softball, as well as 4-H.
“I am a very extroverted person,” Adams said. She also said she is a great listener who cares about others.
Adams was born in Grangeville and when she graduates she hopes to play collegiate softball in the catcher position. She would like to either flip houses in the real estate market or perhaps become a dental hygienist.
Christopher, 16, is a senior at Prairie High School and is the daughter of Brandy Ross. She is involved in ICYC, 4-H, youth group and volleyball.
“I live with my aunt and uncle, and we are a very loud and outgoing family,” she smiled, saying they love the outdoors. She was born and raised in Idaho County.
After high school, she would like to go to college to become a social worker.
“I think I am good at figuring out people’s feelings and trying to fix things,” she added.
Key is the daughter of Bill and Tabitha Key and is a 15-year-old sophomore at Prairie High School. She is involved in AAU basketball, volleyball, softball, Prairie League, wrestling, 4-H and the 4-H fashion board, among other areas.
“I want to be a nurse, be a leader and travel the world,” she said of three of her life goals. She believes determination is one of her best personality traits, and said her family is the most important aspect of her life. She has lived in Idaho County all her life.
Stowell is the daughter of Dave and Dori Stowell. She is a 16-year-old home-schooled student who is in grade 10. She is involved in soccer, choir, 4-H, Irish dance, the 4-H fashion board, volleyball and more.
“My strongest personality quality is I am a hard worker, and when something comes hard to me, I work harder to do my best,” she said.
She would like to go on to fashion school following high school, creating her own patterns. She has lived in Idaho County for 12 years.
