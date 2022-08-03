COTTONWOOD — Four young ladies will vie for Idaho County Fair queen for 2023. Aside from queen, two princesses will also be chosen. Those in the running are Payton Brown, Abbie Frei and MaKenna York, all of Grangeville, and Gracelynn Missman of Cottonwood.

The Idaho County Fair royalty will be crowned during Friday night of the fair, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., in the fair building.

