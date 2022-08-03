COTTONWOOD — Four young ladies will vie for Idaho County Fair queen for 2023. Aside from queen, two princesses will also be chosen. Those in the running are Payton Brown, Abbie Frei and MaKenna York, all of Grangeville, and Gracelynn Missman of Cottonwood.
The Idaho County Fair royalty will be crowned during Friday night of the fair, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., in the fair building.
Candidate information is as follows:
Payton Brown, 16, is the daughter or Nichole Howe and Jacob Brown. She is going into her junior year at Grangeville High School where she is involved in FFA, student council, volleyball, cheerleading, softball, travel softball, competitive dance and club volleyball.
She was a member of Country Time 4-H in Asotin County for four years and has been an FFA member for two years. She is currently a crew member for the Clearwater Youth Conservation Corps and in her spare time enjoys hanging out with friends, swimming and camping.
Brown has lived in Idaho County for three years and has six siblings. Her goals include graduating college with a degree in psychology, raising a family and enjoying a happy home life.
Abbie Frei, 16, is a junior at GHS. She is the daughter of Steve and Kristie Frei. She has lived in Idaho County all her life and is surrounded by five older siblings, two sets of grandparents and more than 60 first cousins.
At school, Frei is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, student council, National Honor Society, BPA, FFA, Youth Legislature and Varsity Blue Choir. She is a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Youth Group and was a member of Fenn Livestock 4-H Club for many years before joining FFA.
After high school, Frei plans to obtain her degree in elementary education. Her future goals include becoming a mom, traveling and experiencing various cultures and being the best teacher she can be.
Frei is employed as a janitor for Clearwater Chemdry and also babysits.
Makenna York, 15, will be a sophomore at GHS this fall. She is the daughter of Eric and Heidi York, has one younger sister, and has lived in Idaho County for nine years.
She participates in varsity basketball, JV volleyball and varsity softball, as well as competitive travel club volleyball and local club softball. She is a member of BPA, concert and pep band and student council. She will participate in a 2023 international tour volleyball team, is in Crazy Critters 4-H Club and is a member of the Centennial Evangelical Free Church youth group.
Her goals include graduating high school as valedictorian, attending college on scholarship and later have her own family. She babysits and is employed as a youth softball umpire.
Gracelynn Missman is a 17-year-old homeschooled junior who is the daughter of Amy Missman. She is the oldest of three children with twin siblings.
Her family moved to Idaho County 10 years ago. She is active in church, 4-H and the Kooskia Saddliers riding club, where she served as queen for 2020 and 2021. She is employed by Coyote’s One Stop.
Following her high school education, Missman hopes to make a presence in the local horse industry with training and tuning up horses. Her goals include a profitable career starting colts; having a successful Western clothing boutique; and owning a working cattle and performance horse ranch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.