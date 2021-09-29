Mountain View School District 244 has two trustee positions open on the board with seven people vying for those spots.
This week, Zone 3 candidates are being highlighted. Eight-year incumbent Rebecca Warden has filed for candidacy, as well as Donald Alm, Bernadette “B” Edwards and Vincent Rundhaug.
The candidates were recently asked several questions to allow readers to better make their choices in the Nov. 2 election. Those answers are as follows:
Donald Scott Alm was born and raised in Grangeville. He is currently employed as a delivery driver for Idaho County Propane, as well as serving in the Idaho National Guard where he has been a member for 12 years.
“With 12 years of military service, I have seen how a well-organized and cohesive unit operates,” he said. “I’ve also seen the opposite in a poorly led unit and how destructive that is to unit morale.”
Alm wants to see “100 percent transparency with where money is and where it is going,” he said.
“I also want to see communication between the teachers and the school board,” he added.
∙
Bernadette “B” Edwards of Grangeville has lived in Idaho County for the past 20 years. She lived in Powell for four years and then moved to Grangeville in 2005.
Her past careers have included those as a NASA UM Research Assistant; a teacher in Honduras; NPS and USFS trail crew member; wildland firefighter; aircraft and intel dispatcher; and teacher of middle school woodshop, English, Spanish, math, computer science, reading, and science. Currently she is a realtor with Professional Realty Services Idaho.
“I have been an active member in the community for 20 years and worked in the school district for 14 of those years,” she said. “I have taught at the elementary, middle, and high school. I served as the parent teacher liaison for the GEMS Parent Teacher Association and wrote many grants that were awarded to GEMS. I was also the athletic director and mentored many GEMS teachers.”
Edwards has a masters in education and school administration, and is a certified principal.
“I am a hard worker, and will devote the time necessary to facilitate positive changes in our district,” she emphasized. “The biggest challenge I see [facing MVSD] is the transparency and communication between the school board, the district administration, and the patrons of 244.”
∙
Vincent Rundhaug has lived in Idaho County for three years. He is a gemologist and jeweler at Walker’s Jewelry in Grangeville.
“I moved from Washington State, leaving behind highly politically charged situations,” he said. “I would like to make sure that here, the culture and way of life in Idaho is not compromised.”
Rundhaug has had the chance to visit with many patrons of MVSD 244, he said, and sees financial disclosure as one of the biggest issues facing the district.
“Why can’t we be transparent? This is a taxpayer-based entity,” he said.
In the end, he emphasized, “the students are the priority in the district. Secondly, accountability to the community,” that supports the district.
∙
Rebecca Warden, incumbent and board chair, has lived in Idaho County 41 years. She was born and raised in Grangeville, attended school here, went to college and returned to the area. She is currently the office manager for Stuivenga Vessey Drilling, where she has been employed for eight years. Prior to that, she worked for Idaho County for 13 years in the data processing department.
“I feel some of my personal qualifications are that I am honest, tactful, passionate about being an advocate for all children, dependable, and responsible,” Warden said. “I have a high level of respect for teachers. My grandma was a teacher, my mom was a special education aide while I was growing up and then she returned to college to get her master’s degree in special education, and I have several cousins and friends who are teachers, as well.”
Warden said she is a team player, understand budgets, and has completed many school board trainings in her previous eight years as a trustee for MVSD.
“The biggest challenges I currently see are rebuilding our relationships with all of the staff and regaining the trust of our communities,” Warden stated. “I feel we have turned a corner with our staff and are headed in a good direction. As is the case for most school districts in Idaho, funding is definitely the biggest challenge our district faces.”
