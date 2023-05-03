GRANGEVILLE — Four Grangeville residents will vie for three open Syringa Hospital board seats May 16.
Incumbents Leta Strauss, Jerry Zumalt and Shireene Hale, as well as Joel Cleary, are all running for the trustee positions. All terms are for six years.
Leta Strauss grew up in Grangeville, lived here for 27 years, left to work in other states and returned to retire in 2002.
“Immediately after graduation from Grangeville High School, I began my work career as an entry-level clerk/typist at the Nez Perce National Forest. This humble beginning evolved into a 31-year public service career that took me to other states and many different positions,” Strauss said. “Throughout my career, I received valuable training and work experience, especially in group problem solving, facilitative leadership and meetings management. This background is the foundation for a successful board member. During my work career, I participated in work groups at all levels, as well as facilitating meetings for others.”
Strauss has served on the Syringa Hospital board for the past six years; four of those as chair.
“I gained valuable experience and expertise during these six years that I will continue to use if elected again,” she emphasized. “I believe a good public servant must first and foremost desire to serve and I decided to run for the board to make a positive contribution to the hospital and the community. The hospital is an important asset to the county and my goal is to participate at a level that will maintain and improve the effectiveness of Syringa Hospital and Clinics.”
Strauss said her top priority is ensuring the hospital can maintain its financial viability and provide patient-centered care.
“Small rural hospitals continue to struggle financially, and my role will be to make difficult decisions, using creative and innovative thinking to maintain and improve the effectiveness of the hospital and the safety of patients,” she explained. “The job of a governing body is to set policies to ensure our hospital is here to serve our family and friends for many more years.”
Strauss stated she is dedicated to ensuring that Syringa Hospital and Clinics remain independent.
“We receive feedback from the people in the district that independence is a top priority. There are many challenges for the hospital, but the staff is dedicated to keeping patient-centered care as a top priority, and our job on the board is to make sure we take excellent care of patients,” she added. “Recruiting and maintaining our workforce is critical for this hospital and will remain the biggest challenge facing us.”
“I believe the Syringa board of trustees is charged with ensuring that healthcare decisions are made by local healthcare professionals, the people you know and trust to do the right thing for you and your family,” said Syringa Hospital board incumbent Jerry Zumalt. “I am committed to continuing our strong tradition of local hospital ownership, and independent management, overseen by a locally elected board of district trustees, and not subject to some distant healthcare organization seeking to control healthcare delivery in Idaho County.”
Zumalt has served as a trustee on the Syringa Hospital Board for six years. He is the board’s vice-chair and serves as chair of the hospital governance committee.
Zumalt, who has lived in Grangeville since 1994, has a bachelor of science degree in agriculture and business from Chico State College and a master of arts degree in theology from Chicago Theological Seminary and the University of Chicago. He is certified as a financial planner through U.C. Davis. He served 34 years in wildland fire as a firefighter, smokejumper, and aviation officer. He was responsible for aviation programs, budgets, fire personnel, flight crews, and aircraft utilization for fire suppression missions across the western U.S. He retired from the Nez Perce-Clearwater NF Smokejumper Base as manager and aviation officer, and, since 2005, has been the Idaho County Disaster Management Coordinator. In this position, he coordinates and oversees Idaho County disaster planning, emergency response, and disaster recovery programs, with local governments, state, and federal agencies.
Zumalt has experience with managing county budgets and state and federal disaster aid to provide public safety resources and communication equipment used by local fire, EMS, and law enforcement; applying for, managing, and administering disaster recovery financing to repair publicly owned facilities and roads in Idaho County; and managing the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center telephone and county radio communication systems, including operations, maintenance, and financing.
Zumalt’s community involvement includes as chairman of the five-county North-Central Idaho District II 911 dispatch, radio communication and data systems governance board consistent with state statute and the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission; as a member of Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union board of directors; previous board member and chair of the Pine Tree Community Credit Union who helped establish the Riggins branch office, remodel the Grangeville office and expand member financial service products; and acquired the First Deposit building; past board member and vice-president- North-Central Idaho Board of Public Health.
Zumalt said the hospital needs to remain focused on returning value to its district residents, and building a healthcare center of excellence, recognized as both a rural hospital healthcare leader and the employer of choice by its employees, management, and medical staff.
He sees several challenges in healthcare moving forward, including remaining independently managed, with locally elected district trustees who work constructively to identify and achieve a viable business model based on local control while maximizing quality, patient-centered care outcomes, adding more patient healthcare services and care choices in a familiar, responsive, trusted environment close to home.
“This election is an opportunity for voters to elect a board dedicated to achieving this model and keeping Syringa Hospital locally managed, focused on local healthcare issues and truly independent,” he stated.
Shireene Hale has served in an appointed position on the board for the past 19 months.
She and her husband, Edgar, moved to Grangeville in 2019. Her mother’s family lived in this area beginning in the late 1800s, and when she was younger, they lived here in the summer while her father worked at Inland Lumber Company. She and Edgar have two children and four granddaughters.
She has a BS degree in environmental health from Boise State University and worked as an environmental health specialist for Panhandle Health District for 15 years, then moved into county land use planning, working first for Kootenai County, then for San Juan County, Washington. She now serves on the Grangeville Senior Center board of directors as a meal delivery volunteer and grant writer.
“I decided to run for this position because keeping Syringa Hospital financially secure and providing exceptional service to our community is important to me,” Hale stated. “To achieve this, I believe we need to maintain local control while seeking opportunities to improve service and cost-effectiveness.”
Hale’s experience includes working to minimize health risks and conducting epidemiological investigations; managing projects, staff and budgets; writing and interpreting contracts, regulations and laws; and conducting public outreach activities.
She feels some of the biggest challenges facing rural healthcare include a lack of healthcare providers and potential burnout of the ones currently on staff; remaining financially viable with low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates, inflation of supply and personnel costs, administrative costs associated with meeting regulations and getting paid for services, and lost revenue from those who cannot pay their bills; the high cost of care for consumers, particularly for those with no, or high deductible health insurance; and the growing number of people with chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, COPD, high blood pressure and heart disease.
Dr. Joel Cleary is the lone newcomer running for a Syringa board seat.
Cleary’s wife, Barbara Long Cleary, was born and raised in Grangeville. The family had been coming back for Border Days and family reunions since 1978, and their children grew up with summer visits to their grandmother, Doris Long. They moved to the area in 2013 and Cleary worked for Syringa Hospital and Clinics at that time.
Cleary is a retired orthopedic surgeon and prior U.S. Army physical therapist with masters in healthcare administration. He had deployments to Central America and Iraq, followed by practice with the VA in Montana and New Mexico.
Cleary said he has been attending hospital board meetings for the past six months.
“I am more concerned than ever about the direction our national and local health care has taken,” he said. “And there are no clinical healthcare providers sitting on the board, which I believe is not conducive to knowledgeable decision-making.”
Cleary said he is concerned with hospital finances, staff shortages with failed retention and hiring results, a lack of transparency and open communication with both Syringa and St. Mary’s Heath, limited interaction between medical staff and board members and little interaction between board members and the community.
“There is no encouragement for community participation in elections and attendance [at board meetings], and obstruction of community comments during the board meetings. Most are unaware that there is an election May 16,” Cleary said.
Cleary stated the Syringa CEO is a Kootenai Health employee and St. Mary’s Health is a Kootenai hospital, so, “Why can’t Kootenai broker an amicable consolidation, so they have fully shared resources and less redundancy of services? There are no obvious efforts at collaboration in the meetings I have attended. When I personally reached out to St Mary’s CEO, I was definitively instructed that their board meetings are private. Maybe both sides are doing ‘secret’ negotiations that are being hidden from the communities. I have been told that they can’t share things with me. Or is everyone just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic?”
“I strongly believe that the only solution is consolidating these three facilities into one Camas Prairie/Idaho County healthcare system,” Cleary emphasized. “Otherwise, it is probable — in my opinion — that Syringa will join the other broke CAHs in the future. I have been cautioned that I should not be an alarmist. I am a realist.”
