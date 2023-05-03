Syringa Hospital & Clinics logo

GRANGEVILLE — Four Grangeville residents will vie for three open Syringa Hospital board seats May 16.

Incumbents Leta Strauss, Jerry Zumalt and Shireene Hale, as well as Joel Cleary, are all running for the trustee positions. All terms are for six years.

Leta Strauss mug

Leta Strauss.
Jerry Zumalt mug

Jerry Zumalt.
Shireene Hale mug

Shireene Hale.
Dr. Joel Cleary mug

Dr. Joel Cleary.

