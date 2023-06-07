The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its first free boating safety course Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho County Search and Rescue building, 155 Airport Road, Grangeville. Lunch will be provided.
The sheriff’s office is providing this class for residents to learn about boat safety with the goal of keeping locals and visitors safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.