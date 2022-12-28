Grinch and Santa Claus photo

Grangeville police officer Paul Orgish holds off the Grinch and Santa Claus last week. The Grinch has been following the GVFD Christmas Truck with a chipper in preparation for a free collection event in Grangeville Jan. 6-7.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — What to do with that Christmas tree now that the celebration is over? Let the Grinch have it, and help benefit a good cause.

Finley’s Tree Service will be offering free chipping of Christmas trees to Grangeville residents with the start of the new year.

