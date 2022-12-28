GRANGEVILLE — What to do with that Christmas tree now that the celebration is over? Let the Grinch have it, and help benefit a good cause.
Finley’s Tree Service will be offering free chipping of Christmas trees to Grangeville residents with the start of the new year.
Finley’s will be chipping trees on the north side on Friday, Jan. 6, and on the south side on Saturday, Jan. 7. According to John Finley, who co-owns the business with his brother, Gabe Finley, remove all decorations from the tree and place at curb the night before.
Residents may have seen Finley’s “Grinch Truck” following along behind the Grangeville Fire Department Santa Truck this past week. The Grinch will be out on this Friday and Saturday, chipping trees and hauling away debris.
This free service is to benefit Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit (GMRU), according to John.
Donations of cash or checks are being accepted to benefit GMRU. Tree removal crews will contact residents as they chip their trees, or donations can also be mailed to GMRU, 517 Elm Street, Grangeville ID 83530.
“In the season of giving, Finley’s Tree Service would like to give back to those who give so much to us throughout the year,” John said.
As well, live Christmas trees that are left up past the holiday can be a potential fire hazard, so Finley’s is helping in this fire prevention effort.
“The plan is, if it goes well this year,” he said, “it will be every year from here on out.”
For questions, call John at 208-451-5753.
