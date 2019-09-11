RIGGINS -- Beginning Sept. 16, Riggins Elementary and Salmon River Junior High students through grade eight can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program. Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child’s back teeth, where 90 percent of children’s cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.
Grins on the Go clinics take place on-site at schools as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Community Outreach efforts.
To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend RES or SRJSHS and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. Permission forms can be obtained from the school.
The Grins on the Go clinic does not bill Medicaid or private insurance. There is no cost associated with this program.
For details, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 1-866-894-3563.
Delta Dental is a not-for-profit organization seeking to improve the dental health of all Idahoans through its community outreach programs. Nationally, Delta Dental member companies provide coverage to more than 70 million Americans. Visit the website at www.deltadentalid.com.
