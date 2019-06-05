Fish on!
Annual Free Fishing Day events are set this Saturday, June 8, at locations near Grangeville, Elk City and Lowell. Local events are coordinated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, and several partner groups.
All anglers, residents and nonresidents, can fish Idaho's waters without a license. At organized events, an adult must accompany young participants. Some locations have fishing gear to borrow, but participants are encouraged to bring a fishing pole and tackle.
While no license is required to fish June 8, all other regular fishing rules and regulations – including creel limits, opening dates, and tackle restrictions – remain in effect on Free Fishing Day. Contact IDFG to check fishing seasons and rules for the water where you plan to go fishing.
Where to go
GRANGEVILLE
Free Fishing Day activities will be held at Wilkins Pond, located on Lake Road off of U.S. Highway 95 approximately 5.5 miles south of Grangeville. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Grangeville Lions Club, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood office will be hosting the 31st annual Free Fishing Day event.
Events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a casting contest, fish art activity, a raffle drawing for prizes, and awards for the biggest and smallest fish caught. The Grangeville Lions Club will provide hot dogs and drinks free for participants. For information: Amanda Maki 208-983-4020.
ELK CITY
Free Fishing Day festivities will be taking place at Karolyn’s Pond. To get to Karolyn’s Pond, turn off of U.S. Highway 14 onto county road 222 toward Red River. Look for the pond near the old Red River Ranger Station. For information: Red River Ranger District, 208-842-2245.
LOWELL
Anglers can enjoy Free Fishing Day at Fenn Pond, located across from Fenn Ranger Station on Forest Service Road 223. This pond boasts smooth trails, fishing piers, and a boardwalk, making it an ideal spot for children and those needing less rugged fishing access. The pond was recently stocked with rainbow trout. For information: Fenn Visitor Center, 208-926-4258.
