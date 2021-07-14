GRANGEVILLE — Grab your chair or a blanket, picnic dinner and drink, and head to Pioneer Park in Grangeville for the annual Free Summer Concert Series.
“We are so excited to be back on track after 2020’s hiatus due to Covid,” said organizer Rachel Young, Grangeville Arts.
This is set to begin this week, July 15, and will take place each Thursday, 6 p.m., through Aug. 5. Concerts are free, though donations are accepted to help offset costs. The program is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.
The first band set to play July 15 is NoAlibi out of Missoula, Mont.
“We play versions of Bob Dylan, the Doors, Sheryl Crow, Tom Petty, but more than half of our song list consists of songs written by me and some by Lauri,” said musician and band member Keith Hardin.
The band’s lineup consists of Hardin on vocals, guitar, keyboard, mandolin and harmonica; Lauri Pulley on vocals and percussion; Paula Jones on keyboards and vocals; Bill Corbett on drums; Fred Rhoades on guitar and vocals; and Dave Martin on bass.
The Grangeville Summer Concert Series will also include the following: July 22, Vintage Youth with classic rock and roll from Grangeville; July 29, We Are Missing Parts, acoustic blues from Harpster/Grangeville; and Aug. 5, The B-Sides, with classic rock out of Moscow/Lewiston.
