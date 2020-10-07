The Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) and Panhandle Area Council will be host to a series of virtual meetings regarding broadband in rural Idaho.
“Moving the Connectivity Needle in North Idaho,” is a series of virtual workshops presented by BroadbandUSA.
“If you have business associates or community members who you know are passionate on this topic or need to know more, share this with them,” said CEDA Community Development Specialist Angie Edwards-Kuskie. “Cottonwood, Grangeville, Stites, Kooskia, White Bird, Winchester, Nezperce, Riggins and Kamiah are all communities that we are targeting … other communities are welcome as well as long as they are in Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Nez Perce or Latah counties.”
These meetings are free, and all levels of broadband knowledge and experience are welcome. Join in for the whole series, or just for specific topics. Finalized agendas for each session with speaker information will be distributed closer to each event.
Edwards-Kuskie said each seminar will focus on local stories and opportunities, including success testimonials as well as challenges. To register or for questions, contact Angie Edwards-Kuskie, CEDA, aedwards@clearwater-eda.org; 208- 550-0469
This workshop series is presented as a part of the REV Up North Idaho! Program. REV Up North Idaho! is funded through the USDA-Rural Development Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI), the Avista fund at Innovia, in addition to local membership dollars.
Seminars are as follows:
·Thursday, Oct. 8, 9 to 11 a.m., Broadband 101 – Broadband as a Foundation to Rural Economic Development. Including local stories and testimonials.
·Thursday, Nov. 12, 9 to 11 a.m., Getting Started Broadband and Broadband Networks and Business Plan, including rural strategies for Idaho.
·Thursday, Dec. 10, 9 to 11 a.m., Using Data as a Foundation for Your Plan, including Internet data survey trends,
·Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, 9 to 11 a.m., Federal Resources and Local Support for Broadband.
·Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, 9 -11 a.m., Broadband Adoption and Use - The Secret to Sustainable Networks.
