Filing is open for local and state candidates set to run in the May 17 primary election, who have through this Friday, March 11, to submit petitions of candidacy.
Idaho County
Six Idaho County positions will be open in the May 17 primary elections:
• District 2 commissioner (four-year term), held by Ted Lindsley, Grangeville.
• District 3 commissioner (two-year term), held by Denis Duman, Cottonwood.
• County clerk (four-year term), held by Kathy Ackerman, Grangeville.
• County assessor (four-year term), held by Kim Nuxoll, Grangeville
• County treasurer (four-year term), held by Abbie Hudson, Grangeville
• County coroner (four-year term), held by Cody Funke, Grangeville.
All precinct committee seats will be open for the Idaho County Republican and Democrat parties.
District 7 Legislative
As per new boundaries established last fall, Legislative District 7 includes Idaho and Adams counties, and the southwest portion of Nez Perce County (which includes the Lewiston Orchards area).
All legislature two-year terms are up.
Holding District 7 seats presently are Senator Carl Crabtree (R, Grangeville), and representatives Priscilla Giddings (R, White Bird) and Charlie Shepherd (R, Riggins).
Affiliation deadline
Friday, March 11, is the last day for voters to change party affiliation prior to the May 17 primary election.
•
For information, contact the Idaho County Elections’ Office, 208-983-2751.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.