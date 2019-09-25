KOOSKIA -- On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Friends of the Kooskia Community Library will host Roger Amerman at the Kooskia Community Center. He will speak on some of the many ways in which the natural world, especially plant life, is embedded in Native American customs. He will focus on the tribes of the Columbia River - their various uses of plants, how they name people and places, home building, social rules, arts and much more.
Amerman is a professional geologist, soil conservationist, plant ecologist, professional artist, and tribal liaison. This is set for 1 p.m., and everyone is invited, with refreshments be provided by the Friends.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the used book sale will begin at 8 a.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. Find incredible reads, movies and music at bargain prices. Paperbacks are 25 cents, hardbacks are 50 cents and DVDs and CDs are $1. The bag sale is from 11 a.m. to noon: all that can fit into a bag for $1. Those who wish to donate books can drop them off at the library during operating hours.
Join the Friends of the Library as they will soon begin their membership drive. The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library provide support by financially supporting the children's annual summer reading program; hosting used book sales; giving additional financial support for the library; and supporting Kooskia Days by providing free ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.