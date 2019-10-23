ELK CITY -- Prepare to be scared when entering Elk City’s Maze of Doom on Fright Night, Saturday Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Those who are afraid of spiders, vampires, clowns, witches or ghouls of any kind, the Maze of Doom is not the place to be. Elk City’s Maze is 5,000 square feet of fun-filled terror inside, plus creatures of the night outside and ready to haunt. For one night only, the normally peaceful Elk City School and grounds are transformed into a frightening place.
From the moment you enter the school grounds, this place is sure to scare you, the best part is that it gets even more horrifying as you go deeper into the maze. What secrets does it hold? Freaks, strange noises, ghosts, ghouls, vampires, and pets galore in the dark of night. Ladies and gentlemen…. and victims of all ages… The creatures can smell your fear.
Our frightening clowns will amuse you in the worst way. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde lead the quest to discover new and exciting ways to terrify their victim’s in White Castle, Old London town. One thing is for sure, if the gorilla gets loose, run for your life!
More than 20 community members, in full costume and makeup join in to produce this Halloween attraction with sound effects, video holograms and other special effects galore. The Maze opens at 6:30 p.m. closing at 9:30 p.m. when hopefully everyone has made it through okay. Entry is by donation with all money going to benefit Elk City School programs. (The event is sponsored by Friends of Elk City Schools.) This may not be suitable for “children younger than 12 years of age or for people with heart conditions.” Come to Elk City and have some scary Halloween fun! For questions, call 208-842-2939.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.