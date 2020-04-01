BOISE -- Idaho native Bradley Jay Little, better known as Governor Brad Little, has watched the Gem State tackle change and grow since the late 1950s.
A graduate of the University of Idaho, Little is a proud member of the Vandal family. He says both of his parents, sister, brother, wife, children, and most of his peers from high school attended the university. If any of his six grandchildren graduate from the U of I, they will be sixth generation Vandals.
Graduating with a bachelor's degree in agribusiness and animal science, Little took the less-traditional five-year path after struggling with mono his sophomore year and interning with the state lesiglature’s Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee.
“That was kind of a transformative time when I got sick and was in the hospital,” said Little. “I had dropped classes a couple times and went from being a pretty poor student to being on the dean's list when I came to the realization that I probably needed to get an education.”
He remembers his years at the University of Idaho fondly, notably the people who supported his growth personally and intellectual growth.
“There were a handful of professors who saw in me something that I didn’t see. That basically made me challenge classes because they knew I was sluffin’,” said Little.
Prior to heading to college, Little says he and most of his classmates spent the majority of their free-time working. Little says the old Emmett Sawmill, now closed, was a major source of employment for Emmettonians.
“[The sawmill] was actually kind of a big thing in my life, all of my high school classmates and some of the kids' families I went to college with worked for the mill,” said Little. “It was a good union employer, paid great wages, great benefits.”
He however, spent the majority of his youth on the family ranch. Little says he worked on the ranch since his early childhood, remembering most of his summers tending to the cattle and sheep as early as 11 years old. He said most kids worked back then. The boys would stack hay, irrigate the fields, or play a part in the logging industry. Girls would be in the packing sheds, harvesting the cherries and fresh fruit Emmet is known for.
“We used to trail all our cattle from Emmett to Cascade, so for months I was on a saddle horse,” said Little. “There's too much traffic on the highways now, but we used to take two bunches of cows and two bunches of yearlings and we’d start down in Emmett, gather them up and everyday we’d trail them anywhere from eight to 16 miles and get up at daylight and just start out on the road and away we’d go.”
While Little’s hometown of Emmett has nearly doubled since his childhood, the governor sees it as the same small, rural community. Emmett High School, Little’s alma mater, is the only secondary school in Emmett. It currently serves 677 students, including 152 seniors, and boasts higher than a 90 percent graduation rate.
State leaders and educational administrators have struggled with reaching Idaho’s goals to increase high school graduates to continue their learning into higher education institutions over the last decade. With the ever-changing nature of the world, global and national economy, and competitive labor market, it has become imperative to complete some level of post-secondary instruction.
The goal set by the State Board of Education in 2010 was to have 60 percent of Idahoans aged 25 to 35 to possess some sort of education beyond high school, including two- and four-year college degrees and career technical certificates. At that time, Idaho sat at 37 percent; in 2018 the U.S. Census Bureau reported a jump to 42 percent.
Idaho’s high school graduation rate has climbed in recent years from 77 percent in 2014 to 81 percent in 2018 according to the ISBE; however, this varies based on economic disadvantages, geographic location, ethnicity, and gender. While ISBE reported rural areas in 2018 had a higher rate of high school graduation than schools in cities, suburbs or towns -- 87 versus 83 percent, they were on average 6 percent less likely to enroll in post-secondary institutions -- 44 versus 50 percent. The governor says he remembers about 125 to 130 people in his graduating class.
“I know some of my classmates went [to college] for a semester or two and said, to heck with this, I’m going back to the sawmill. Back then, I could make $14 an hour starting out at the sawmill and only work 40 hours a week,” said Little. “You know they had to work hard, but that was one of the reasons a lot of Emmett kids didn’t go on to college. They had those sawmill jobs right there in town.”
High school graduates face various challenges to completing a post-secondary education, especially those in rural or high poverty areas. Little estimates that between 20 to 40 percent of his classmates finished their higher education program.
Many students opt-out for a gap year, religious missions, military service, or are relied on by their family members to support the household income. Especially in rural communities, young adults choose to work in family businesses, take care of younger and older families, or be translators for their non-English speaking relatives. For many families, higher education degrees are financially out of reach and inaccessible.
Throughout his tenure, Little has made education his first priority, primarily focusing on improving literacy rates by third grade, K-12 social and behavioral programs, and improving the state’s post-secondary go-on rates. Especially in rural areas this is a harder area of change.
“I’ve got to get them going on, but they’ve got to be counseled in the K-12 system and they’ve got to be educated where they can go on,” said Little. “So that it's not a big shock when they have to start thinking a lot more intensively than they do in college.”
High achieving students, and those with parents who have successfully completed higher education programs tend to go to college despite external factors. However, those are not the primary focus of Idaho’s educational initiatives. Hispanic, Native American, and high poverty areas are.
According to the ISBE, U.S Census Bureau and state achievement assessments, Hispanic and Native American students regularly report lower GPA scores. These groups additionally trail behind on SAT and ISAT scores, and because the Hispanic population now makes up 18 percent of the state’s public K-12 enrollment, their academic achievement rates largely affect Idaho statistics.
Little says the low hanging fruit is how Idaho goes about certifying career technical education degrees, and trying to include them in the state's higher education rate. Traditional post-secondary institutions are still imperative to the growth of Idaho’s economy, and represent a major opportunity for citizens and businesses.
“This goes back to the sawmill; those jobs are gone. Mark Brinckmier, who owns the biggest and the most modern sawmills in Idaho, is talking about having a full roboticized sawmill. My peers, their family, who pulled green chain and graded lumber, all those jobs are gone now,” said Little. “For Idaho, particularly rural Idaho to survive, we’re just going to have to have a different skill set. Some of them can do career technical, but somebody has got to design those mills, somebody has got to run those mills, somebody has got to do it.”
Major companies started by Idahoans like Albertsons, Clearwater Analytics, Idaho Power, Micron Technology, Simplot, and Winco are the bread and butter of Idaho’s stock and trade.
“Look at our biggest employer, started by two kids from Blackfoot, Idaho, funded by two potato farmers, a sheep rancher, and a farm equipment distributor. That's Micron, started by two guys from Blackfoot Idaho; one was a lawyer and one went on to be an electrical engineer,” said Little. “It is really, really essential. Not everybody has to have a four-year degree or an advanced degree, but everyone has got to have a higher skill set.”
Little is hopeful for the future after an influx of turnover in state board leadership, new presidents at the state’s four major higher education institutions -- the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University, and Lewis-Clark State College. He expects these administrators will bring a wave of innovation and intuition when crafting an effective plan for Idaho’s children.
In his time as a citizen, lawmaker, and governor, Brad Little has traveled the state countless times. As he looks around, he sees huge opportunities and growth for all Idahoans.
“I’m worried about these kids who aren’t in school today, I’m worried about the students at the University of Idaho who aren’t there today,” said Little. “All over the state we have got to have higher attainment and more adaptive skills. I still have faith in the entrepreneurialism in Idaho; they’ll figure it out, but I’ve got to get them educated.”
