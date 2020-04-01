Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials advise the public that Forest Service Roads 247 (Beaver Creek Rd) and 250 (French Mountain Rd) are currently snow-covered and inaccessible to wheeled vehicles, as efforts by the Forest Service to plow these roads have been delayed.
These roads access the North Fork of the Clearwater River and the Canyon and Kelly Creek work centers.
North Fork District Ranger Andrew Skowlund cautions people that although it is greening up in the valley, snow is still falling in the high country and limiting access to many areas.
For questions, follow updates on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs).
The public may also call local Forest Service offices, where all main phones are currently staffed or monitored: North Fork Ranger District, (208) 476-4541.
