United States Forest Service (USFS) logo

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have ordered additional help for two South Fork Clearwater River fires that were listed yesterday, and combined forests personnel have already contained one near Golden that sprang up June 23.

The Lone Pine Fire was said to have been contained at one-tenth of an acre by Red River Ranger District personnel, while fires near Castle Creek and Cougar Creek were being fought Friday morning, June 25.

The combined forests are providing fire updates through the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Facebook page, facebook.com/NPClwNFs.

On June 24, the combined forests noted that land managers are discussing the potential need for implementing fire restrictions in the area due to this increased fire danger.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments