Personal use fuelwood permits for the Payette National Forest will be available beginning May 15, through Nov. 30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency will be processing mail-in applications, and call-in applications for fuelwood permits until further notice.
The mail-in and call-in systems is being implemented for the safety of members of the public, and the safety of front line employees. Permits will not be sold from offices or local vendors until further notice. The USFS will accept fuelwood applications starting May 4.
Mail-in applications will be available in front of the McCall, News Meadows, Council and Weiser Ranger district offices, and can be found on the Fuelwood webpage, or on the Facebook page for U.S. Forest Service-Payette National Forest.
A new regulation for this year is no cutting of Larch (Tamarack) after Nov. 1. Larch lose their needles every fall and appear to be dead, resulting in too many live trees being accidently cut. This new regulation is to prevent the cutting of live Larch trees after they have lost their needles in the fall.
Fuelwood permit prices remain at $6.25 per cord with a 4-cord minimum, and a 10-cord maximum per household. Note, the agency cannot sell permits for only 2 cords. For those who want all ten cords, permits purchased will need to be 5 cords and 5 cords, or 4 cords and 6 cord, or all 10 cords at once.
The Payette National Forest has a free-use area located in the Big Creek area. A free-use permit is required for this area, and can be obtained by calling the McCall Ranger District office. Specifics of the free-use location and requirements will be explained to people seeking free-use permits. Free-use fuelwood counts as personal use toward the 10-cord maximum per household.
Cutting fuelwood within a closure area is prohibited. Check on the Alerts & Notices pages of Forest websites for closure information.
Check this year’s fuelwood brochure and current Motor Vehicle Use Maps to make sure you are cutting in an area open to fuelwood gathering, and pay special attention to closed areas and roads with restoration project areas. Regulations prohibit the cutting of dead or living Whitebark pine trees due to decline in this tree species, and their critical importance to wildlife.
Fuelwood permits are valid within the Boise, Payette and Sawtooth Forests. All motorized travel related to fuelwood gathering must be in full accordance with Forest Service travel regulations for the area as shown in the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM), unless specifically exempted in the fuelwood permit.
Permit holders are encouraged to cut fuelwood early in the year because fire restrictions may impact the cutting season later in the summer. Early season fuelwood cutters are asked to use caution to avoid wet muddy roads where travel may cause resource damage. Fuelwood cutting is not allowed within riparian areas (adjacent to creeks and rivers).
