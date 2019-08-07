Fund-raisers have been set to help Cottonwood resident Erika Pepper with medical expenses.
A potato bar benefit will be held during the Idaho County Fair Friday, Aug. 16, 4 to 7 p.m., at the city park. Suggested donation of $10 includes potato, trimmings and a drink. Taco Tuesday will also be held Sept. 7 at Keuterville Pub and Grub. In addition, donation boxes are set up at Cottonwood Foods, Cottonwood Credit Unions, Grangeville Cash and Carry, Grangeville Umpqua Bank, Grangeville Irwin Drug and Grangeville Cloninger’s Marketplace.
Pepper is 24 years old and was born with a progressive genetic respiratory illness, cystic fibrosis. She recently received a double lung transplant at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. She spent 21 days in the ICU and will now be living in Seattle for the next few months while being monitored by her transplant team. The immediate expenses that she and her family are facing are extremely costly, and the lifelong expenses to tend to her medical care and immunosuppressive medications are great, as well. She attended school in Cottonwood and Lewiston. She attended college and graduated from LCSC. She worked one year as a first-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary in Maple Valley, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.