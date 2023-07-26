GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) K9 program can now accept donations after the Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) approved the creation of a K9 program fund. During a discussion at the June 13 ICC meeting, ICSO’s K9 handlers, Sergeant Mike Chlebowski and Deputy Sean Nelson, explained that people have approached them wanting to support the program. Chlebowski works with German Shepherds, Mic and Nation, while Nelson handles Millie, a Belgian Malinois.

The dogs have proven their worth to Idaho County residents by detecting narcotics and helping get drugs off the streets. Chlebowski, who has run the dogs at ISCO since 2006, said most people were not aware of the K9 program until recently. He credits Sheriff Doug Ulmer with raising the visibility of the dogs’ drug detection work through social media posts. In the past few years, Chlebowski has heard from the public that they didn’t know there was such a drug problem in the county. He said drug use leads to other crimes such as theft and burglary. Chlebowski said he believes the success of the dogs has led more citizens to give the ICSO tips on suspicious activities and which houses to watch. People are more likely to help if they believe something will be done.

