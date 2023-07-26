GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) K9 program can now accept donations after the Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) approved the creation of a K9 program fund. During a discussion at the June 13 ICC meeting, ICSO’s K9 handlers, Sergeant Mike Chlebowski and Deputy Sean Nelson, explained that people have approached them wanting to support the program. Chlebowski works with German Shepherds, Mic and Nation, while Nelson handles Millie, a Belgian Malinois.
The dogs have proven their worth to Idaho County residents by detecting narcotics and helping get drugs off the streets. Chlebowski, who has run the dogs at ISCO since 2006, said most people were not aware of the K9 program until recently. He credits Sheriff Doug Ulmer with raising the visibility of the dogs’ drug detection work through social media posts. In the past few years, Chlebowski has heard from the public that they didn’t know there was such a drug problem in the county. He said drug use leads to other crimes such as theft and burglary. Chlebowski said he believes the success of the dogs has led more citizens to give the ICSO tips on suspicious activities and which houses to watch. People are more likely to help if they believe something will be done.
The addition of a second K9 team means they can cover more ground and respond more quickly to traffic stops and suspicious behavior. Chlebowksi describes the team of Nelson and Millie as “two youngsters with really high drive who are dynamic together.”
Ulmer is pleased with the work of the dogs and handlers. “Those dogs are knocking it out of the park,” he said.
Chlebowski said Ulmer’s focus on keeping positions filled means there are more officers in the field. That allows him and Nelson to spend more time on drug detection.
Ulmer said although they are not asking for money if people want to help, cash donations are best. That allows handlers to determine the highest priority items suitable for the dogs. Chlebowski and Nelson have both paid for some dog items out of their own pockets. Although well-meaning people have donated dog food or treats, Ulmer said these are not helpful. Chlebowski said you want the dogs to consistently eat the same high-quality food to maintain good health and a healthy weight so they can do their job as long as possible.
The ICSO budget includes food, veterinary bills and basic supplies for the dogs. Donated funds will be used for additional items. Chlebowski and Nelson would like to add a portable bathing station to the search and rescue building. This would provide a convenient place to keep the dogs clean, grooming equipment and supplies as well as safety equipment such as lights for the dogs for nighttime work and additional training. With school programs and other community outreach, buying public relations materials like “take a bite out of crime” stickers with each dog’s picture are another option.
