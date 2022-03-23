WHITE BIRD — Fifteen years strong, the annual Joe Wilson/St. Paddy’s Day Sausage Feed drew hungry adults and kids to the IOOF Hall in White Bird for food and music.
According to coordinator Walt Lindsey, the event brought in about 250 people for a breakfast of sausage, hotcakes and scrambled eggs. Music was provided for the five-hour event by The OldTime Fiddlers. The 15th annual event serves as a fundraiser for White Bird organizations.
“Once expenses are covered, we give the money to the nonprofits in White Bird,” Lindsey said, from the White Bird Quick Response Unit (QRU) and 4-H kids to church groups.
Lindsey serves as commander for American Legion White Bird Post 152, which puts on the event.
“This is our way of giving back to everyone at once,” he said. While the post organizes other activities (a crawdad feed during White Bird Days, and a summer golf tournament) during the year to fund its projects — notably the community veterans’ memorial park — “This event is primarily for the community.”
On the park, Lindsey noted the post has funds to install sidewalks and do some additional concrete work at the site this year.
“The next big project is putting in bathrooms,” he said, “but that takes time and money.”
While attendance for the sausage feed was a little off than in year’s past, Lindsey said, the local support for this and other town fundraisers continues to be strong.
“We’ve got a really good group of people down here who show up and help out,” he said. “When we have a community event, even just 50 people showing up, we make money. Everybody digs deep, I really appreciate that. It’s hard to find towns that do that. It’s what makes this a special spot.”
