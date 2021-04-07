BOISE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has recently announced it will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19) to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.
“We are grateful for the steps FEMA is taking to assist the citizens of our state,” Governor Brad Little said. “While many are grieving across the state, it is comforting to know there are resources available.”
To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for a death attributed to COVID-19.
The assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral. Go to https:// www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/ economic/funeral-assistance for details. In the coming weeks, a dedicated 800 number will be established to assist interested applicants.
In the meantime, potential applicants are encouraged to start gathering the following documentation: an official death certificate, funeral expense documents, and/or proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. For questions, the FEMA Office of External Affairs is standing by to assist you at www.fema.gov.
