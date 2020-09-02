AHSAHKA -- Cooler temperatures and Monday night's rain aided in fire suppression efforts on the Whitetail Loop Fire, which is currently mapped at 450 acres.
Crews made substantial gains on lining the fire perimeter with both hand and dozer line, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. More than 140 personnel assigned to the fire ground forces were able to accomplish more than 1.75 miles of line.
The following roads remain closed for firefighter and public safety: Whitetail Loop, Old Ahsahka Grade, Turkey Run and Summit View.
Big Eddy Marina and Viewpoint Road are now open to the public.
All residents who have been evacuated will remain so until contacted by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
As of press time Tuesday, Sept. 1, structure damage assessments are under way with the assistance of CCSO and the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s office.
Two homes have been burned in the fire, which was reported on Aug. 30. Cause is under investigation.
A local IDL Type 3 incident management team (IMT) assumed command of the fire Monday.
For evacuation information call CCSO, 208-476-4521. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center, 208-983-6800 or call 911. For information on the Whitetail Loop Fire: IDL Fire Information Line, 208-334-0233.
