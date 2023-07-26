VFW Post 3520 commander Lucky Gallego photo

VFW Post 3520 commander Lucky Gallego recently earned his All-American status as post commander.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE – Idaho County Veterans Service Officer Lucky Gallego was recently honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Gallego achieved All-American status as post commander.

A life member and commander of VFW Post 3520 in Grangeville, Gallego is one of only 854 VFW post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander. Post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.

