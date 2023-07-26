GRANGEVILLE – Idaho County Veterans Service Officer Lucky Gallego was recently honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Gallego achieved All-American status as post commander.
A life member and commander of VFW Post 3520 in Grangeville, Gallego is one of only 854 VFW post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander. Post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.
Gallego has served as Idaho County Veterans Service Officer since 2019, adding to his title of director of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center at 318 East Main Street. He is a Marine Corps veteran who is on hand on a daily basis to meet with veterans and community members.
“I want to give back,” he said in an earlier interview. “I have expertise and skills that I believe are valuable and I want to share them,” Gallego said.
Gallego was born in Fort Yuma, Ariz., where he grew up on the reservation. He is Ute and Hopi. He and his family later moved to rural Paramount, Calif., where his father worked for Anheuser-Busch. He entered the Marine Corps directly after graduating high school in 1977. Throughout his next 22 years in the service, he worked in public relations, as a correspondent photographer, military police, in recon and combat. He was involved in the conflicts in Grenada, Beirut, El Salvador, and Desert Storm.
He was also in Korea as well as in Washington, D.C., Maine, Florida, North Carolina, California, and Arizona, mostly for training sessions. In 2001, he visited a brother in Jerome, Idaho, and fell in love with the state.
“It was calm – I could smell the hay and pine needles,” he smiled. “I was exploring, and I really did fall in love.”
He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and then went on to work for a locomotive manufacturer in Boise for 15 years before retiring.
At an American Legion conference in 2015, he met Jinny Cash who bent his ear on an idea she had for a veterans center in Grangeville.
“She invited me to help get it off the ground, and in 2016, we opened this place,” he smiled.
Gallego is active in the local and state American Legion and the VFW and is a certified mental health first responder and veterans advocate. He also heads the local American Legion baseball program – a love he has fostered for many years.
“My father actually played for Cincinnati, and I played for a Triple-A farm team in Texas – but the Marine Corps called,” he smiled.
Gallego has one son, also a Marine, and one granddaughter.
