GRANGEVILLE – After more than 35 years in Kennewick, Wash., Vincent Rundhaug has found a new home in Grangeville.
Rundhaug owns Mountain Gem Studio, LLC, and has opened shop within Walker’s Jewelry on Grangeville’s Main Street.
Rundhaug’s wife, Jamie, grew up in Sandpoint. He lived all over as his father was a road builder. They met at the University of Idaho where Rundhaug was studying mining and geology.
“I believe in taking what the universe is offering me,” he said.
After a mining internship in Republic, Wash., he learned some of his classmates were not finding jobs. Through a series of happenings, he made his way into the jewelry industry where he worked his way to becoming a forensic gemologist and appraiser. He is credentialed to not only evaluate, but also valuate.
“I’m very active in my industry,” he explained. He is on the advisory board for the GemGuide, the industry leader for gem pricing and market information, and specialized in fancy, colored diamonds.
Rundhaug purchases estate jewelry, and a few years back he came across a box from Walker’s Jewelry in Grangeville, Idaho. This led him to eventually making a visit to Walker’s and meeting owner Bruce Walker.
“I do want people to know I’m not going anywhere,” Walker smiled. “This just became an opportunity worth pursuing.”
That opportunity permits Rundhaug to collaborate with Walker and offer his expertise and skills at the longtime business.
“This will allow both of us some flexibility to travel, spend time with family and have some time off while continuing to provide great customer service,” Rundhaug said.
Rundhaug is a trained, experienced goldsmith who will complete in-house jewelry repair, fabrication and restoration. He is trained from the Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts and the Gemological Institute of America.
He brought with him an extensive gem library “that we’re still trying to figure out where to put,” he laughed, as well as a precise laser-welder machine and other equipment.
His wife is working as a behavioral health consultant at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, and he said they both “love the area.” They have two grown sons and three grandchildren.
Rundhaug offers appraisals -- both informal and official for insurance purposes -- repairs and purchases and sells estate jewelry.
Walker’s cases highlight several of Rundhaug’s estate pieces – each with an interesting story, including a necklace made of human hair and gold cufflinks once owned by Idaho Republican Governor Donald Samuelson (who served 1967-1971). Patrons are invited to stop in and view the pieces whenever the store is open.
“We will be making some change in the store later on, some updates, as well as adding some pieces,” Walker stated.
Stop by Walker’s at 140 West Main Street, Grangeville. Call 208-983-3962.
