GRANGEVILLE – Idaho County Genealogical Society (ICGS) has a new home.
The organization moved to 226 East North Street in May.
“We really thank Renita Lee for donating this space to us,” said group president Myrna DeHaas.
Members said they have been blessed to have wonderful landlords who have assisted them in their endeavors to keep the county’s history.
“Jeff Payne was wonderful to allow us a place to stay for more than three years,” DeHaas said. Prior to that, the society was housed in the library.
ICGS was formed in 1975. Aside from DeHaas, additional officers are vice-president Linda Junes, secretary Jeanie Hafer and treasurer Toni Baker.
The group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Visitors and new members are always welcome, the group said. Park in the front and come in the back door. The society is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m. Call 208-451-3996.
ICGS offers a wide variety of archives including those of county cemeteries, several newspapers on microfilm (including the Idaho County Free Press, Cottonwood Chronicle, The Mountaineer, The Globe, The Clearwater Progress and an Elk City paper), as well as a large collection of genealogy books. They also possess the original marriage affidavits from Idaho County, 1800s through 1969. Their bookshelves also include information from various states, ship manifests, obituaries and school annuals.
Those doing research cannot check out books but are welcome to take photos of information they come across. In addition, WiFi is available for those who want to bring in their laptop or phone to aid in their searches.
