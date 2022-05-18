LOWELL — Extradition is pending for a Georgia man, arrested east of Lowell last week on a felony warrant for custodial interference.
Addam Perry A. Daugherty, 37, of La Grange, is incarcerated in the Idaho County Jail, charged out of Georgia for interstate interference with custody.
Daugherty was taken into custody without incident last Thursday, May 12, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), at a back country area just off U.S. Highway 12 approximately six miles east of Lowell. An 11-year-old missing person, Gabriel A. Daugherty, was also located with him. Both were checked out by medical personnel, and Gabriel was taken to an area hospital for observation and follow-up care.
According to ICSO, on May 4, Idaho State Police (ISP) noticed a vehicle parked alongside US-12 near the Canyon Creek Trailhead. After several days, they noticed the vehicle had not moved. ISP ran the license plate on May 10 and it returned as registered to a rental company. After ISP did some investigation, they found out the person who rented the car was a suspect in a noncustodial parental abduction.
Last Thursday, Idaho County deputies, and law enforcement officers with both Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) responded to search for the suspect and missing child. Idaho County deputies launched the drone to search the area. The pair was subsequently discovered.
In this operation, ICSO noted its thanks to IDFG, ISP, USFS, Kooskia Ambulance and Lowell QRU for their cooperation and assistance.
