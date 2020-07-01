GRANGEVILLE – In the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the rodeo will go on.
Border Days is set to take place this week, today, July 1, through Saturday, July 4.
Presiding over the festivities is grand marshal, Don Heckman, of White Bird. Heckman, a cattle rancher, grew up on Joseph Plains and raised his family in White Bird.
“I’m honored, as I’ve been attending Border Days as long as I can remember,” Heckman said.
This year’s royalty court consists of queen, Kaylee Page, of Kooskia, and princess, Josie Remacle, of Cottonwood.
“COVID-19 made for uncertain times in our world and small community,” said 2020 Border Days Committee President, Tanner Maynard. “We, as a board, are taking precautions to allow for our spectators to stay healthy.”
Maynard is joined on the board by committee members Gary Canaday, Scott Winkler, Anna Wren, Tanner Fogleman, Kevin Greig, Nick Hilbert, Wade Peterson, Jesse Keeler, Megan Peterson, Jacob Robie, Tate Stowers, Brian Wren and Jerime Zimmerman.
Although Border Days doesn’t officially start until tomorrow (Thursday, July 2), today begins with the slack rodeo at 9 a.m. at the Border Days arena.
Several events have been canceled for 2020; however, a variety of activities will be available including the following:
July 2, 3 & 4:
·Street sports and Super Egg Toss, 9 a.m. on Main Street
·Parades with the theme “Country Pride, Country Wide,” 2 p.m. on Main Street
·Rodeos, 6 p.m., at the Border Days Arena
July 3:
·Toy scramble for 6 and younger, in front of Heritage Square on Main Street following the egg toss
·Grangeville High School all-class reunion, following the parade, Grangeville Gun Club
July 3 & 4:
·Art in the Park at Pioneer Park
·Live music nightly at The Trails Restaurant on Main Street
July 4:
·Camas Prairie Cruisers car show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Les Schwab Tire Center
·Fireworks, presented by Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, GHS football field, 10 p.m.
