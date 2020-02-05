A three-person crew with SignCrafters of Lewiston installed an electronic message center outside the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville on Monday, Feb. 3. The multicolor LED two-sided reader board will provide text and photos at the Main and Idaho streets intersection, with input provided through a wireless connection. This replaces a fluorescent-lit board that was changed manually. The new reader board will be managed by Mt. View School District 244. It was provided by Avista, one of four being provided by the corporation in communities (including Nezperce, Orofino and Rockford, Wash.), as part of the company’s 130th birthday.
