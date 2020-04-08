Despite challenging times across the world with the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Census 2020 information still needs to be provided by U.S. households.
Most everyone should have received an invitation to respond via their primary mailing address. The 2020 Census is happening now. You can complete your questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail.
The 2020 Census will ask a few simple questions about you and everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020. Response is required by law.
Note: if you are responding online, you must complete the census in one sitting, as you don't have the ability to save your progress.
I completed my questions on-line after receiving the form via mail at my residence. I had to log into the site, put in a code (found on the information I received in the mail), and answered several short, easy questions. The entire process took about 10 minutes or less.
If you do not receive an invitation to respond from the Census Bureau, you may go on-line to https://2020census.gov.
The 2020 Census counts everyone living in the United States and its five territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).
One person should respond for each home. That person must be at least 15 years old. They should live in the home or place of residence themselves and know general information about each person living there.
For questions, call 844-330-2020.
