GRANGEVILLE — The thunder rolled as Grangeville High School’s class of 2022 graduated its 47 students Friday afternoon, May 27.
“Thank you for helping make me who I am,” senior class president Jordan Click told her classmates.
The class honored its five valedictorians — Camden Barger, Cameran Green, Jared Lindsley, Macy Smith and Bailey Vanderwall — as well as its salutatorian, Hayli Goicoa, as they each presented a speech.
Vanderwall stressed that her friends look back and remember Grangeville with fondness.
“Once you all become the great persons you were destined to be, take a step back and look at little Grangeville High School,” she encouraged. “We’re all here today because we relied on the character that this town instilled in us.”
Class speaker was former school counselor and GHS employee for 21 years, Susan Morris, who left the students with 10 things think about. This included courage, respect, perseverance, gratitude, honesty, kindness, empathy, responsibility, cooperation and creativity.
“Thank you all for being a part of my life, she ended. “Now go out there and change the world.”
