GRANGEVILLE — Several Grangeville High School students recently spent a week in the Texas sun. It wasn’t a vacation, but a culmination to a year of work in BPA (Business Professionals of America).
“Due to the generous donations from our local community, including Ace Home Center, Idaho Forest Group, Grangeville Lions Club, and the Grangeville Boosters, GHS business and technology students were able to travel and compete at the national level in Dallas, Texas, against the best business students in the United States,” said GHS business and technology teacher and BPA advisor Bruce Wassmuth.
“It was a great experience for all four competitors, two advisors, and one student guest. We spent our time displaying our knowledge, creating new connections, and engaging in experiences that will help further our career in the business world,” Wassmuth added.
The National BPA organization has 45,000 members across 25 states (https://bpa.org/about-us/). While attending the BPA National Leadership Conference where 5,000-plus members were present, GHS students had the opportunity to meet and interact with students, advisors, and business professionals from all over the nation. Wassmuth said Grangeville students were busy throughout the entire trip starting with opening ceremonies May 4, all the way to the awards ceremony May 7.
“Aside from participating in their individual competitions, students experienced educational tours including history, science, and culture. Students were also given an opportunity to take national certification tests while on site,” he said.
At the awards ceremony, GHS senior Aliyah Poxleitner medaled, placing 10th in the United States for her event – Economic Research. Junior Tobias Stoner narrowly missed a medal, placing 13th in Fundamentals of Web Design. Two students earned the first-ever certification at GHS, including Stoner as an Information Technology Specialist - HTML/CSS and and Macy Smith in Entrepreneurship and Small Business.
“This experience helped GHS students realize the importance and usefulness of business and technology skills, and how solid and strenuous the competition can be,” Wassmuth said. “Having five students attend this year will help our local chapter promote more students to become active BPA members. We continue to develop and learn what we have to accomplish in order to make it to the top again in the future.”
Wassmuth and parent Jemmye Green. chaperoned. Attending were students previously mentioned, as well as participant Cameran Green and student guest Tayden Wassmuth.
“I am proud of our students for continuing to strive for excellence, against all of the barriers they face,” Wassmuth ended.
