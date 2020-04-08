MARYLAND -- Idaho House Representatives Heather Scott (D1), Priscilla Giddings (D7), and Tammy Nichols (D11) attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland recently to receive awards from Chairman Matt Schlapp for their conservative voting record.
State legislators scoring above 80 percent on the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability ratings matrix were invited to attend an award ceremony at the convention. In Idaho, 25 of 105 legislators were invited to attend. This year’s conference theme, “America vs. Socialism,” highlighted the importance for elected officials to support conservative principles.
Giddings said she enjoyed President Trump’s speech that captivated the audience for nearly two hours.
“He is inspirational and a visionary for America’s future,” she said.
During the convention Breitbart News broadcasted live and asked all three legislators to discuss their thoughts on socialism and how it is impacting Idaho and other states across the country.
