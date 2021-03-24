BOISE — “There’s a lot of good conservative legislation in the building, but it’s not being allowed to go through,” said Dist. 7A Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. “Bringing light to the whole social justice curriculum in schools is a slow process,” she said, during an interview last Wednesday, March 17, two days prior to the Idaho Legislature’s recess. This last resulted following more than six lawmakers reported as positive for COVID-19, and both the House and Senate moved to pause the session until noon on April 6.
As part of the legislature crafting higher education budgets, Giddings recently raised concern with progressive indoctrination efforts, specifically, social justice ideology and critical race theory: “Very anti-American principles,” she said, “and I’ve heard example after example of this curriculum being put into our education system.” She has proposed cutting college and university budgets by more than $18 million to defund such efforts, and earlier in the month, she was part of a House vote that rejected an approximate $6 million federal child care grant; again, concerns were funds for programs that included race theory and social justice curriculum.
Giddings was critical of a proposal — subsequently approved by the budget committee — by Dist. 7 Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville that removed more than $400,000 from Boise State University’s funding and transferred it to Lewis Clark State College. This was promoted as addressing concerns with BSU’s social justice ideology, which she disagreed with, as Idaho State Board of Education president Debbie Critchfield told her this was so LCSC didn’t have to raise student fees. “Where we’re at with social justice, critical race theory, sexism, unconstitutionality,” she said in the higher education institutions is, “they are not being held accountable.”
Meanwhile, Giddings said she is working on legislation to outlaw this type of curriculum. “I absolutely support academic freedom,” she said, “but for a student to have to write a paper on why she is privileged as a while female is not academic freedom. That is pushing ideology on students, and we need to differentiate that.”
Moving from education to the Second Amendment, Giddings talked about a House bill in process that would strengthen the state’s sanctuary status. This comes during efforts at the city and county levels across Idaho for governments to pass resolutions declaring Second Amendment sanctuaries in their jurisdictions, which promoters say puts them on records as not enforcing unconstitutional gun laws that may be handed down from the federal level. Within the region, the City of Kamiah has passed a resolution, while entities such as Idaho County and the City of Grangeville have discussed it, but decided to take no action.
Giddings referred to a February guest opinion by Idaho County Commission Chair Skip Brant, who stated this issue was addressed by SB1332 in 2014. “It kind of gives you a little confidence,” she said, “ but one problem with that is the 9th Circuit has ruled that some of the language violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. So, it’s not sufficient for the State of Idaho to say our state law trumps this federal law when the 9th said those laws aren’t strong.” To address this, the proposal is to put more details into the state law with specific protections for small arms, ammunition and magazines, which are essential for self defense, she said. “By adding those protections, Second Amendment lawyers believe this gives us more to stand on when we go into federal court,” Giddings said. She isn’t expecting this to be acted on this session, as were it to get a hearing, it would be unlikely to make it through both the House and Senate in the remaining time left.
