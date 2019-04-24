Last year, Rep. Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird) appealed taxes on her Garden City (Boise-area) house. The Ada County Board of Equalization had moved to tax the full value of the house, but on April 8, the Idaho State Board of Tax Appeals decided in Giddings’ favor, finding that she was entitled to a homestead exemption for her property there for the 2016 tax year.
The Lewiston Tribune reported the reversal April 19, noting that Ada County officials haven’t decided about additional steps, such as asking the state board for reconsideration or appealing to district court.
Having served as a combat pilot in the Air Force after graduating from Salmon River High School, Giddings moved to Garden City in 2009, and still resided there in January 2016, having made a new house near White Bird her primary home in 2015, according to the appeals board’s April 8 decision.
In November 2016, Giddings was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives to represent District 7, which spans Shoshone, Clearwater and Idaho counties – more-or-less from Sandpoint to Pollock, or about 200 miles north-to-south as the crow flies.
