Debco Construction of Orofino made the lowest of three bids for the Glenwood Road-Adams Grade junction rebuild: $1,289,289, approved during the June 18 Idaho County Commission meeting. A bid for repairs at Crocker Creek, about 12 miles from Kamiah, came in at $206,352. That bid, by Cook and Sons Construction of Grangeville, was about $4,000 more than the low bid by a contractor that commission chairman Skip Brandt said did not have proper paperwork.
The new Glenwood-Adams intersection will feature a much bigger culvert than had been there before, and for good reason. But county road and bridge supervisor Gene Meinen, noting a federal agency had recommended putting material in the culvert for the sake of fish passage, expressed concern at how the bottom end of the culvert would be kept clear.
“They want us to fill the bottom 18 inches of culvert with rock and sand to make fish passage,” Meinen told the commissioners June 18. “The problem is, the pipe is set at about a six or six-and-a-half degree slope. The hydraulic flow is about 10 feet per second. Get to the very end and you’re on four. All that material will flush to the mouth of that thing, and there’s no access. So if it did plug, it’d be go down and hand shovel. … I understand what they’re trying to do, but in practicality it doesn’t make any sense.”
So the county has appealed to the agency, NOAA Fisheries, asking to not put in the rock and sand.
The old culvert – the four-footer that failed so spectacularly at the intersection of Glenwood and Adams roads 1.3 miles east of Kamiah earlier this spring – was undersized for the area it supposed was to drain. The hydrology study done for the new intersection design found a seven-footer would be needed to pass a 100-year flood, Meinen told the Free Press.
The new culvert is a pipe eight-and-a-half feet tall and 170 feet long – bigger even than plans called for, because, Meinen said, a supplier happened to have the larger one available at the same price.
April’s flooding rains might have been trouble for the old culvert regardless – but the 2015 wildfires may have made that trouble worse.
“While the fires have since been extinguished, threats remain in the burned areas,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrote more than three years ago, in a technical report produced at the state’s request in 2015. “The soils in burn scars often lose their stability due to burned vegetation losing its root structure. These soils can also become hydrophobic. As a result, these areas are typically at risk for increased runoff from precipitation and snowmelt, as well as an increased risk for landslides and debris flows.”
The Corps’ 2015 report was one of many technical reviews made after the fires; Idaho County disaster management coordinator Jerry Zumalt uses the technical reporting to make the case for federal and state emergency relief money for specific projects, along with local tax dollars. The Corps’ report had focused on Lawyer and Tom Taha creeks, and it had flagged flood risks for the Glenwood-Adams culvert and the Kamiah levee. Zumalt and a Corps representative presented the technical report to the county commission in January 2016. Some fire relief funding came through, but not for shoring up the culvert or the levee.
This spring – on April 11, the day the Glenwood-Adams culvert failed under that week’s inundating rains – the Clearwater Progress printed a front-page photo depicting Lawyer Creek having breached the levee in Kamiah, resulting in “massive flooding of not only Empire Lumber, but scenic Riverfront park.”
