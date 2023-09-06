Melanie Martinez photo

Melanie Martinez is the new principal for Clearwater Valley Elementary School and Elk City School.

 Free Press / Lyn Krzeminski

KOOSKIA — When school resumed recently at Clearwater Valley Elementary in Kooskia, students and parents were greeted by a new principal, one with a familiar face and name. Melanie Martinez was raised in the Clearwater Valley where her interest in education began, and where she was influenced by her grandparents Douglas and Donna Graves. Mr. Graves was a principal at Kooskia High, and her grandmother was a teacher and librarian at local schools. Martinez is herself a graduate of Clearwater Valley High School.

“I am blessed to be from here,” Martinez stated, “and equally blessed to return.” She serves as principal for both CVES and Elk City School.

Melanie Martinez greets a student photo

New principal, Melanie Martinez, greets a Clearwater Valley Elementary student on the first day of school, Aug. 25.

