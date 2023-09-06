KOOSKIA — When school resumed recently at Clearwater Valley Elementary in Kooskia, students and parents were greeted by a new principal, one with a familiar face and name. Melanie Martinez was raised in the Clearwater Valley where her interest in education began, and where she was influenced by her grandparents Douglas and Donna Graves. Mr. Graves was a principal at Kooskia High, and her grandmother was a teacher and librarian at local schools. Martinez is herself a graduate of Clearwater Valley High School.
“I am blessed to be from here,” Martinez stated, “and equally blessed to return.” She serves as principal for both CVES and Elk City School.
She attended the University of Idaho for her undergraduate degree (BA Elementary Education), and continued there for her masters in curricular studies and later another MA in educational leadership. Martinez is a 19-year veteran of classroom teaching beginning in Elk City, then Kooskia, and concluding with several years in Asotin Wash. She is experienced in middle school and all elementary school grade levels.
“My highest goal for CV Elementary and the Elk City School is to provide a nurturing environment for all students; a safe place for every child to explore and discover his or her interests.” And, she added, “where they will learn to become good citizens.”
CV Elementary has all returning teachers this year with the only new hire being at Elk City. There are a few new paraprofessionals added to the Kooskia faculty, and all are “topnotch!” she said
“This will be a big growing year with extensive training for teachers and paraprofessionals to build a collaborative culture across all subjects,” Martinez said.
Originally looking to do her bachelor’s in biology before majoring in education, Martinez is especially excited to expand students’ science learning through the STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), which encourages students to explore their individual interests through hands-on learning. There is also a new reading program, Amplify, that aims to bring and maintain all students’ reading at or above grade level.
