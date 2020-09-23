COTTONWOOD – Lots of running and rope throwing churned up the dust at last Friday evening’s goat roping event in Cottonwood.
Organizer and sponsor, Renee Duman of Two Bar V Livestock, said nearly 30 kids participated in the free event at the livestock arena on Greencreek Road.
“Not many kids have the chance to be able to rope a live animal,” Duman said. This first-time event for Two Bar V Livestock was an opportunity to introduce more kids to livestock and the rodeo life and, according to Duman, was “something fun for all ages to enjoy.”
Ninety percent of the goats in Friday’s event are bottle babies her own children -- Ellie 13, Maggie 10, Hudson 4 and Katie 1 -- raised, “hence why some of them turned around looking for ‘mom’ instead of running.”
Duman said the event, “was a blast and I hope to see more kids with ropes in their hand practicing instead of cellphones.” Some of the participating kids never have pet a goat or seen one that close.
She plans to have traveling goat ropings available for birthday parties, weddings and other events.
The next scheduled event is this Friday, Sept. 25, and she welcomes everyone to get in on the action. This competition will be $3 for 2 head, progressive after 1 to rope a goat, as it will be timed and have a payout for winners. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.